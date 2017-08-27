Guatemalan President Expels Anti-Corruption Commission Head

Guatemalan President Jimmy Morales announced Sunday that he is expelling the head of a U.N. anti-corruption commission investigating the president's campaign financing.

In a video published online, Morales said he was expelling Colombian national Ivan Velasquez "in the interests of the Guatemalan people, for the strengthening of the rule of law and our institutions".

"I order that he immediately leave the Republic of Guatemala," Morales said.

The announcement follows a move by Velasquez Friday to strip Morales' immunity in an investigation of alleged illegal payments linked to his party, the National Convergence Front.

Chief prosecutor Thelma Aldana, working with the U.N. commission, says that Morales refused to account for more than $800,000 in campaign financing.

About 2,500 people protested in the capital on Saturday, demanding that Morales resign.

The U.N. commission ousted president Otto Perez in 2015 in revealing a corruption scandal. Morales, a former comedian, won subsequent elections and took over the following year.

Velasquez heads the 10-year commission of experts that has worked with Guatemalan prosecutors to root out corruption in the Latin American country.