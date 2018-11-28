Accessibility links

Guilty Plea in Muslim Teen's Death; Will Carry Life Sentence

  • Associated Press
FILE - This file photo provided by the Fairfax County Police Department shows Darwin Martinez-Torres, of Sterling, Virginia. A change-of-plea hearing has been set for Wednesday morning in Fairfax for Darwin Martinez-Torres of Sterling who has been charged in Hassanen's death.

FAIRFAX, VIRGINIA — 

In a plea deal that allows him to avoid a possible death penalty, a northern Virginia man has admitted he raped and killed a Muslim teenager last year.

FILE - About 200 friends and supporters of Nabra Hassanen rallied at the Fairfax County Courthouse in Virginia, Oct. 13, 2017.
Twenty-five-year-old Darwin Martinez-Torres of Sterling entered the guilty plea Wednesday in Fairfax County in the June 2017 murder of 17-year-old Nabra Hassanen of Reston. She had been out with a group of friends eating a pre-dawn meal at a fast-food restaurant ahead of Ramadan services.

Mahmoud Hassanen Aboras father of Nabra Hassanen, who was killed over the weekend in a road rage incident, left, sits with family as he listens to speakers during a vigil in honor of Nabar Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Reston, Virginia.
Martinez-Torres was driving by and got into an altercation with the group.

Wednesday's plea deal imposes a life sentence without possibility of parole.

FILE - Republican gubernatorial candidate, Ed Gillespie, front left, waits to place a flower on an impromptu memorial for Nabra Hassanen, who was killed over the weekend in a road rage incident, prior to the start of a vigil in honor of Nabar on Wednesday, June 21, 2017, in Reston, Virginia.
Nabra's death attracted widespread attention amid concerns that her slaying was motivated by anti-Muslim sentiment, though police have said repeatedly they have no evidence of a hate crime.

Flowers were laid and candles lit honoring Nabra Hassanen, 17-year-old local Muslim brutally murdered on Sunday (E. Sarai/VOA News)
