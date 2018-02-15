Gun-Related Incidents in US Schools in 2018

Just 45 days into the new year, there have been seven school shootings across the United States that have either killed or wounded children, including one Wednesday.

At least 17 people were killed when a former student, who had been expelled for disciplinary problems, opened fire at a Florida high school. Sixteen others were wounded.

According to Everytown for Gun Safety, a gun safety advocacy group, there have been 17 gun-related incidents in schools across America in 2018.

Of those, some were accidents. Eight of those incidents involved a gun being shot in or near a school, but caused no injury or death. Two were an attempted or completed suicide where the shooter had no intent to injure anyone else.

In addition to Wednesday’s shooting in Florida, there have been six other incidents that have resulted in death or injury.

​Feb. 5: Oxon Hill High School, Oxon Hill, Maryland — One student was shot and wounded in the school parking lot during an argument. Two teens were arrested.

Feb. 1: Salvador B. Castro Middle School, Los Angeles — A 12-year-old girl accidentally fired a gun that wounded four others.

Jan. 23: Marshall County High School, Benton, Kentucky — Two students were killed and more than a dozen injured when a 15-year-old opened fire. He was arrested.

Jan. 22: The NET Charter High School, Gentilly, Louisiana — One student was wounded after someone opened fire in the direction of children gathered in the parking lot during lunch break.

Jan. 22: Italy High School, Italy, Texas — 16-year-old girl was wounded when a boy opened fire inside the cafeteria.

Jan. 20: Wake Forest University, Winston-Salem, North Carolina — A 20-year-old football player was killed at a fraternity event on campus.

According to its website, Everytown for Gun Safety defines a school shooting as “any time a firearm discharges a live round inside a school building or on a school campus or grounds, as documented by the press and, when necessary, confirmed through further inquiries with law enforcement or school officials.