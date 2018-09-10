Accessibility links

Gunfire Hits Border Patrol Vehicle Near US-Mexico Border

  • Associated Press
FILE - A fence runs along the U.S.-Mexico border. Authorities say gunfire struck a U.S. Border Patrol agent's marked vehicle just north of the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego.

SAN DIEGO — 

Authorities say gunfire struck a U.S. Border Patrol agent's marked vehicle just north of the U.S.-Mexico border in San Diego.

Supervisory Border Patrol Agent William Rogers says the agent was shot at multiple times at about 2:15 a.m. Sunday, 1½ miles (2.4 kilometers) west of the San Ysidro Port of Entry.

The agent immediately drove to a safer location, and the vehicle appeared to show multiple bullet holes.

Rogers says in a statement that Mexican authorities were notified because the gunfire appeared to originate from that side of the border.

Mexican authorities took someone into custody who was in possession of a gun. A second person initially detained was released.

Rogers says the FBI is investigating.

