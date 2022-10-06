Gunman in Thailand Kills at Least 30 at Childcare Center 

Police in Thailand say a gunman attacked a childcare center in the northeastern town of Nongbua Lamphu on Thursday, killing at least 30 people.

The dead included 23 children.

Authorities said the attacker returned home where he killed his wife and child before killing himself.

They identified the gunman, who was also armed with a knife, as a former police officer who was dismissed from the force last year due to drug use.

Mass shootings are rare in Thailand.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press, Agence France-Presse and Reuters.