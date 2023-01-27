Gunman Kills Security Chief at Azerbaijan's Iranian Embassy

A gunman has killed the head of security at Azerbaijan's embassy in Iran.

The shooter, armed with a Kalashnikov assault rifle, also wounded two other people.

Police in Tehran say a suspect has been arrested.

The suspect, according to Agence France-Presse, is an Iranian man who says his wife has been held at the embassy for nine months.

Tasnim news agency reports the man entered the embassy with two small children and his attack on the embassy may have been due to personal issues.

