Gunmen Kill 2 Israeli Police Officers

Two Arab gunmen killed two Israeli police officers and wounded four other people in an attack Sunday in central Israel.

Israeli security officials said the attackers were citizens of Israel and sympathizers of the Islamic State militant group. Israeli police shot both the gunmen dead.

An Islamic State statement claimed responsibility for the attack, which took place in the city of Hadera, located 50 kilometers north of Tel Aviv.

Israeli Foreign Affairs Minister Yair Lapid called the attack “an attempt by violent extremists to terrorize and to damage the fabric of life here.”

Lapid briefed his counterparts from the United States and four Arab countries who had gathered for a summit in southern Israel.

“We condemn today’s terrorist attack in Hadera, Israel,” U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken wrote on Twitter. “Such senseless acts of violence and murder have no place in society. We stand with our Israeli partners and send our condolences to the families of the victims.”