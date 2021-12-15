Haiti Mourns Victims of Gas Truck Explosion

Haitians began three days of mourning Tuesday for the victims of a deadly petroleum truck explosion in the northern city of Cap Haitien.

Pierrot Degaul Augustin, a Cap Haitien government official, told VOA an accident sparked the disaster.

"Information we received indicates the driver of a trailer truck transporting petroleum swerved to avoid hitting a motorcycle and lost control of the vehicle, ending up in a canal," he said. "When the truck overturned, gas spilled out, and people ran to collect what they could. That's when it exploded, engulfing them in fire."

More than 60 people died, and dozens of others were injured.

Prime Minister Ariel Henry traveled from the capital, Port-au-Prince, to Cap Haitien around midday Tuesday to survey the damage and visit the wounded at a local hospital. Henry posted photos of his visit on his official Twitter account and announced that emergency funds were being made available to the city.

"After the accident, the government and the local authorities have been mobilized. Emergency funds have been disbursed. We will take other measures to organize national funerals for the #victims," the prime minister tweeted.

Yvrose Pierre, president of the municipal commission of Cap Haitien, told VOA the wounded are being treated at the Justinien University Hospital, where there is an urgent need for medical supplies.

"The doctor in charge said he needs IVs, gauze and injections. So, anyone who is in a position to help out, please do so, to allow the doctors to care for all the burn victims," she said.

Video captured by VOA reporters at the scene in the early afternoon showed workers loading the bodies of victims, draped in white sheets, into a truck, while hundreds of Cap Haitien residents watched in horror.



At the United Nations, spokesperson Stephane Dujarric spoke about the tragedy.



"We join our colleagues there [in Haiti] to express our deepest condolences and solidarity with the Haitian people, following the gas tanker explosion overnight in the northern city of Cap Haitien," he said.



Dujarric added that a U.N. team had been mobilized to assist national officials responding to the accident.

Haiti is experiencing an acute gas shortage, sparked by gangs who blocked the main gas terminals in the capital, preventing trucks to load up and deliver petroleum to cities nationwide.

Gang leader Jimmy Cherizier lifted the blockade in mid-November to allow gas to be delivered.

Haitians are heavily reliant on petroleum products for electricity, cooking and transportation.

Last week, Prime Minister Henry announced the government could no longer afford to subsidize the price of gas and would be raising the price. The announcement sparked outrage nationwide and a large protest Friday.

