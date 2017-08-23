Haley Discusses Iran Deal with UN Nuclear Watchdog Chief

U.S. ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley met Wednesday with the head of the United Nations atomic agency to discuss Iran’s compliance with the 2015 nuclear deal it signed with Western countries.

U.S. President Donald Trump has routinely criticized the deal and threatened to cancel it, raising concerns about the future of the agreement. Reports from the Vienna-based International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), though, have shown Iran to be in compliance with the deal.

According to a read-out of the conversation between Haley and IAEA Director General Yukiya Amano, Haley was pleased with the monitoring and verification work done by the agency in Iran, but she reiterated concerns about ensuring Iran strictly adheres to the obligations laid out in the agreement.

She pointed out the importance in preventing Iran from exploiting vague language in the deal and reiterated the U.S. determination to ensure the IAEA has full access to verify Iran’s compliance.

Trump, who in the past has accused Iran of failing to comply with the “spirit” of the deal, is set in October to certify to Congress whether Iran is adhering to its commitments.

On Tuesday, Haley told The Washington Post her talks with Amano were meant to gather facts surrounding the agency’s access to Iran’s nuclear facilities.

"We have no decision made," Haley told the newspaper regarding any forthcoming decision to throw out the agreement. "What we are doing is trying to find out as much information as we can."

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani also threatened to walk away from the deal last week after accusing Washington of “constant and repetitive breaking of its promises” under the agreement.