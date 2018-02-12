Accessibility links

Hallyday's Daughter to Contest Late French Rock Star's Will

The lawyers for the daughter of late French rocker Johnny Hallyday say she plans to contest her father's will, which leaves all his property and artistic rights "exclusively" to his widow Laeticia.

Laura Smet was said to have discovered the contents of Hallyday's will "with amazement and pain" in a communique from her lawyers that was seen Monday by The Associated Press. The note says "not a guitar, not a motorbike, and not even the signed cover of the song 'Laura' which is dedicated to her" has been left to Smet.

Her lawyers say the will — which uses law from California, where the singer spent time — is contradicted by French law.

Laetitia Hallyday was the fourth wife of the man dubbed the "French Elvis," who died in December.

