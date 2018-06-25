Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
USA

Harley, Stung by Tariffs, Shifts Some Production Overseas

  • Associated Press
FILE - Harley-Davidson bikes are lined up at a bike fair in Hamburg, Germany, Feb. 24, 2017.
MILWAUKEE — 

Harley-Davidson, facing rising costs from new tariffs, will begin shifting the production of motorcycles heading for Europe from the U.S. to factories overseas.

The famed motorcycle maker said in a regulatory filing Monday that European Union tariffs on its motorcycles exported from the U.S. jumped from 6 percent to 31 percent.

Harley-Davidson Inc. said that it will not raise its prices due to "an immediate and lasting detrimental impact to its business in the region."

Related

The Day in Photos

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG