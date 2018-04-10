Accessibility links

Harry and Meghan Don't Have to Invite Politicians to Wedding

  • Associated Press
FILE - Britain's Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle attend the UK team trials for the Invictus Games Sydney 2018 at the University of Bath in Bath, England, April 6, 2018.
LONDON — 

It will be friends and family, rather than politicians and world leaders, at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding.

Kensington Palace says "it has been decided that an official list of political leaders — both U.K. and international — is not required'' for the wedding.

That means U.S. President Donald Trump and British Prime Minister Theresa May are not among 600 people invited to the May 19 ceremony at Windsor Castle's St. George's Chapel.

FILE - This Nov. 28, 2017 file photo shows a general view of St George's Chapel within the walls of of Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England. Britain's Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will marry at the chapel on May 19, 2018.
Many politicians and world leaders attended the much larger wedding of Harry's older brother Prince William and Kate Middleton. Unlike William, Harry is not likely one day to occupy the throne.

A person with knowledge of the guest list who spoke on condition of anonymity says former U.S. President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle also are not invited.

