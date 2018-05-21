Haspel Being Sworn in as New CIA Director

The Central Intelligence Agency's first female director Gina Haspel is being sworn in Monday.

President Donald Trump will be in attendence during the ceremony at the CIA headquarters, outside Washington.

The U.S. Senate confirmed Haspel last Thursday by a vote of 54-45, ending a tumultuous nomination process in which lawmakers revisited the CIA's past interrogation practices.

Six Democrats voted in favor of Haspel, while two Republicans opposed her nomination to replace Mike Pompeo, who was confirmed last month as secretary of state.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a Kentucky Republican, praised Haspel, a career CIA employee, as "uniquely qualified to face America's biggest national security challenges," adding that she has "earned the respect and admiration of the men and women of the CIA."

President Donald Trump's selection of Haspel sparked controversy, given her oversight of harsh detainee interrogations after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on America. She also wrote a memo authorizing the spy agency's destruction of videotapes showing what many legal scholars said was the torture of terror suspects.

Democrat Patrick Leahy of Vermont announced his opposition to Haspel shortly before the vote, calling some of her known record "disturbing."

"I do not question Ms. Haspel's commitment to our national security. But I do question her fidelity to a core value of our nation — that all people have certain inalienable rights," Leahy said in a statement, adding that the basic dignity of human beings "is incompatible with inhumane practices like torture."

During her confirmation hearing, Haspel repeatedly declined to say whether harsh interrogation techniques were morally wrong. Earlier last week, however, she wrote a letter to the committee's top Democrat, Mark Warner of Virginia, saying the CIA should not have conducted abusive interrogations.

"As Director of the CIA, Gina Haspel will be the first operations officer in more than five decades to lead the Agency," Warner said in a statement. "I believe she is someone who can and will stand up to the President if ordered to do something illegal or immoral like a return to torture."