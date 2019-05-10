Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Arts & Culture

He's Here! Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West Welcome Baby Boy

  • Associated Press
Kim Kardashian West, left, and Kanye West attend The Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute benefit gala celebrating the opening of the "Camp: Notes on Fashion" exhibition on May 6, 2019, in New York.

NEW YORK — 

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West have welcomed their fourth child, a boy born via surrogate.

Kardashian West tweet Friday: "He's here and he's perfect!" A spokeswoman said in an email, "They are not sharing any additional details at this time."

The new baby joins North, Saint and Chicago. Chicago, who's a year and a half, was also born via a gestational carrier. North, the oldest, is five. The new baby is the couple's second son after Saint.

The birth comes after Kardashian West disclosed she's studying to be a lawyer through California rules that allow for professional mentorship over law school.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG