Head of S.Korea's Ruling Party Says Pope Wishes to Visit N.Korea: Yonhap

FILE - Pope Francis holds his weekly general audience in the Pope Paul VI hall, at the Vatican, Aug. 22, 2018.

SEOUL — 

The head of South Korea's ruling Democratic Party of Korea Lee Hae-chan said he had heard that the Pope wishes to visit North Korea next spring, Yonhap news
agency reported on Monday.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in is visiting Europe and is expected to pass on to the Vatican North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's wish to meet Pope Francis. South Korea's presidential office said that wish was expressed during a meeting last month.

