The Heat Goes On: Records Fall in Southern California

A woman and children wade into the surf in Hermosa Beach, Calif., as a record-setting heat wave hit Southern California, July 6, 2018. Records for high temperatures for the date were being set all over the region, some before noon, with many in triple digits.

A dangerous heat wave will continue to bake Southern California Saturday, hitting temperatures well above 110 degrees across the region and setting records in several places.

High temperatures will exceed 100 degrees Fahrenheit (37 Celsius) in Los Angeles and San Diego on Saturday, the National Weather Service said in a series of excessive heat warnings and advisories.

“An excessive heat warning means an extended period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur with increased occurrences of heat illnesses likely,” the service said.

It was 111 degrees at one point Friday at the University of California Los Angeles, breaking the high temperature record of 109 degrees set in 1939, the weather service reported on Twitter.

That was still 6 degrees cooler than the record 117 degrees set in Woodland Hills, a Los Angeles neighborhood, about 1 p.m. local time Friday, the service said.

Cooling centers will be open across the Los Angeles area and other California communities. Los Angeles officials told residents they should also visit libraries, recreation centers, senior centers and museums to stay cool.

