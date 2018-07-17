Heat, Terrain Hinder Efforts to Fight Fire Near Yosemite

A wildfire raging at the edge of Yosemite National Park is thwarting firefighting efforts as temperatures soar in California.

The U.S. Forest Service said Tuesday the inferno has scorched more than 49 square kilometers (19 square miles) of steep terrain on the park's western edge. It is 5 percent contained.

The temperatures have risen to 35 degrees Celsius (95 degrees Fahrenheit), and the dry, hot spell is expected to continue for the rest of the week.

The fire in California's Mariposa County started Friday and has shut down a key route into the park at the height of tourist season. Officials have ordered mandatory evacuations in nearby communities.

On Saturday, a heavy equipment operator died on the fire line trying to dig a trench to keep the flames from extending into a nearby community.

The weather conditions and steep terrain hindered attempts to reach the body of Braden Varney, 36, until Monday.