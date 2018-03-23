High School Student Hit in Maryland School Shooting Dies

A 16-year-old girl shot by a fellow student at her southern Maryland high school has died after being taken off life support.



The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office said Jaelynn Willey died late Thursday night, just hours after her mother announced that Willey was brain-dead and would be taken off life support.



In her statement Thursday night, Melissa Willey told reporters the lives of her family had been "changed completely" by her daughter's death.



Willey and another student were wounded when 17-year-Austin Rollins opened fire Tuesday at Great Mills High School in the town of Great Mills.



Rollins was confronted by a school resource officer. But police say it is still unclear whether Rollins took his own life or was shot dead by the officer.



Investigators say Rollins and Jaelynn had dated and that he apparently targeted her.



Tuesday's tragedy came just a month after Nikolas Cruz allegedly murdered 17 people at a Parkland, Florida high school, setting off a nationwide debate about gun control.



Thousands of students are expected to gather in Washington Saturday as part of the nationwide "March for Our Lives" demonstration demanding more restrictions on gun sales and safer schools.



U.S. President Donald Trump has called for arming some teachers after they receive extensive firearms training, but has stopped short of pushing for an increase in the 18-year-old minimum age for many gun purchases. Some lawmakers have balked at banning the sale of assault weapons like the one used in the Florida shooting rampage.