Hillary Clinton's Youngest Brother Dies

Former U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton announced Saturday on Twitter her youngest brother, Tony Rodham, had died.

Tony Rodham, who died Friday, was a kind and generous person who could walk into a room and ``light it up with laughter,'' said Clinton, who gave no details about his death.

Rodham was born in 1954 and raised in the Chicago suburbs with his siblings, Hillary and Hugh Rodham.



He worked a variety of jobs, including stints as a prison guard, insurance salesman, repo man and private detective.



He also worked on the Democratic National Committee, helped on his sister's political campaigns and previously married the daughter of former U.S. Sen. Barbara Boxer of California.

Rodham is survived by his wife, Megan, and three children.