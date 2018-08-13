Accessibility links
Skip to main content
Skip to main Navigation
Skip to Search
Languages
Search
Search
Listen
Watch
Home
United States
U.S. News
U.S. Politics
Immigration
People in America
StoryCorps
World
U.S. & The Americas
Africa
East Asia
South & Central Asia
Europe
Middle East
Technology
Science & Health
@VOA STUDENTU
VOA News On Iran
VOA Connect
Login / Register
More
VOA English TV
Latest show
Upcoming
12:30 - 12:59
Africa 54
More TV
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
VOA Global English
VOA Global English
Listen live
12:05 - 12:30
LIVE
Africa News Tonight
Upcoming
12:30 - 13:00
Sonny Side of Sports
13:00 - 13:05
VOA Newscasts
13:05 - 13:30
International Edition 1305 EDT
VOA Africa
VOA Africa
Listen live
12:05 - 12:30
LIVE
Africa News Tonight
Upcoming
12:30 - 13:00
Sonny Side of Sports
13:00 - 13:30
International Edition
13:30 - 14:00
Let's Talk
VOA1 – The Hits
VOA1 – The Hits
Listen live
LIVE
VOA1 – The Hits
Upcoming
18:05 - 18:30
Soul Lounge
18:30 - 19:00
Soul Lounge
11:05 - 12:00
Border Crossings
VOA Newscasts
VOA Newscasts
Latest program
VOA Newscasts
Upcoming
13:00 - 13:04
VOA Newscasts
14:00 - 14:04
VOA Newscasts
15:00 - 15:04
VOA Newscasts
More radio
Latest Newscast
OUR BROADCAST PROGRAMS
Radio Schedule
Search
Search
Previous
Next
Breaking News
Previous
Next
Live
Africa News Tonight
Africa News Tonight
VOA1 – The Hits
Arts & Culture
History and Art behind 21st Century Vintage Jewelry
August 13, 2018 10:32 AM
Over the last 25 years, Hugo Kohl has developed his own style of vintage jewelry using the same techniques as industrial revolution artisans at the end of the 18th century.
Show more
1
In reproducing these old designs, Kohl has revived a centuries-old technique for jewelry-making, called die strike or die roll. (Courtesy Hugo Kohl)
2
In Hugo Kohl’s Museum of American Jewelry Design and Manufacturing, visitors can buy handmade antique-style jewelry, and also watch the artist create them. (Courtesy Hugo Kohl)
3
Kohl works intricate designs into a ring. (Courtesy Hugo Kohl)
4
Antique-style jewelry, created with traditional molds and techniques, captures a sense of history. (Courtesy Hugo Kohl)
Load more
More Art & Culture News
AP Source: Aretha Franklin is Seriously Ill
History and Art behind 21st Century Vintage Jewelry
River Exploring Without Getting Wet
Nobel Prize-Winning Author V.S. Naipaul Dies at 85
Charlottesville Moviegoers Warned of Real Footage in Spike Lee Film
The Day in Photos
August 12, 2018
Featured Video
Thinking Forward: A Discussion with International Young Leaders
StoryCorps: Q&A
StoryCorps: Always a Family
Recommended
Have the best of VOA News delivered directly to your inbox each day. Subscribe now.
You may also like
Middle East
Syrian Rebel Enclave Threatens Turkish Syria Conflict
Africa
UN Stepping Up Ebola Screening of Refugees Fleeing DR Congo
East Asia
Survivors Recount Horror of Laos Dam Collapse
Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG