Accessibility links

logo-print
Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
US Politics

Homeland Security Director Kirstjen Nielsen Resigns

  • VOA News
FILE - Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testifies before the House Judiciary Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington.

Homeland Security Director Kirstjen Nielsen has resigned.

President Trump tweeted Sunday that "Nielsen is leaving her position and I would like to thank her for her service.

He gave no details on why she is stepping down. But Trump has said he is frustrated with the situation along the U.S. border with Mexico and analysts say he believes Nielsen has not been strong enough in curbing the flow of migrants trying to enter the U.S.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testifies before a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on “The Way Forward on Border Security” on Capitol Hill in Washington, U.S., March 6, 2019.
SEE ALSO:

US Border Policies Under Fire in Congressional Hearings

Trump announced that current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan will become acting DHS secretary.

"I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job," he tweeted.

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG