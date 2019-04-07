Homeland Security Director Kirstjen Nielsen Resigns

Homeland Security Director Kirstjen Nielsen has resigned.



President Trump tweeted Sunday that "Nielsen is leaving her position and I would like to thank her for her service.



He gave no details on why she is stepping down. But Trump has said he is frustrated with the situation along the U.S. border with Mexico and analysts say he believes Nielsen has not been strong enough in curbing the flow of migrants trying to enter the U.S.

Trump announced that current U.S. Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan will become acting DHS secretary.



"I have confidence that Kevin will do a great job," he tweeted.