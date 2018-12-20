2 Honduran Teen Migrants Killed in Tijuana

Mexican police in Tijuana are investigating the deaths of two Honduran teens who were part of the caravan of migrants hoping to enter the United States.

The two were found in an alley, stabbed and strangled.

Police believe the two were killed during a robbery while a third youth was injured but managed to escape.

One report says two suspects have been arrested.

The Honduran Foreign Ministry sent its condolences to the victims’ families and urged other Hondurans not to make the dangerous trek to the U.S.

As many as 3,000 migrants are in Tijuana, on the Mexican-U.S. border, hoping for the chance to apply for asylum in the U.S.

Agents are processing about 60 requests a day, and those waiting can expect to remain in Tijuana for several months.

City officials say facilities and shelters are overwhelmed.