Hong Kong Braces for Hato; Flights Canceled, Schools Close

Hong Kong braced for severe tropical storm Hato Wednesday with hundreds of flights and other transport services canceled. Schools and most businesses in the financial hub were to be closed for the better part of the day.

The weather observatory issued its third-highest weather warning early in the morning and said Hato was expected to make landfall around 100 kilometers (62 miles) west of Hong Kong in the afternoon.

“If Hato edges even closer or intensifies, it will pose considerable threat to Hong Kong. The chance of issuing a higher signal cannot be ruled out,” it said.

Streets clear, flooding feared

Streets were largely deserted, and the observatory warned of serious flooding in low-lying areas as the city battened down for what could be one of its worst storms in years.

Winds intensified in the morning with the maximum sustained winds recorded at Tate’s Cairn and Waglan Island at 77 and 72 kilometers per hour (48 and 45 mph), with maximum gusts of 103 and 86 kilometers per hour (64 and 54 mph), respectively.

There will be no trading in Hong Kong’s financial markets Wednesday morning if the typhoon signal remains at 8 or higher at 9 a.m. (0100 GMT). Trading will be suspended for the whole day if the storm signal is at 8 or higher at noon.

The city’s flagship carrier, Cathay Pacific, said the storm would severely impact flight operations, with the majority of flights to and from Hong Kong between 2200 GMT Tuesday and 0900 GMT Wednesday to be canceled.

Other transport services including ferries to the gaming hub of Macau and outlying islands in Hong Kong were suspended.

Rough seas, high winds

The observatory said rough seas with swells were expected with maximum sustained wind speeds near Hato’s center of 120 kph (75 mph).

Financial markets, schools, businesses and nonessential government services close when the signal, No. 8, or above is hoisted.

Typhoon Nida was the last storm to close the stock exchange for the whole day in August last year.