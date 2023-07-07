Hong Kong Cuts Directly Elected Council Seats

HONG KONG — Hong Kong lawmakers on Thursday passed an amendment to a law to eliminate most directly elected seats on local district councils, the last major political representative bodies chosen by the public, shutting down further democratic challenges in the city.

The changes include slashing the proportion of directly elected seats in the municipal-level organization being from some 90% currently to just about 20% — even lower than the level when these bodies were first set up in the 1980s, when Hong Kong was ruled by Britain.

The rest of the 470 seats will be filled by members appointed by the chief executive, rural committee chairpersons and others elected by local committees that are packed with pro-establishment figures.

All incoming councilors will be vetted by a committee to ensure "patriots" are administering Hong Kong. A performance monitoring mechanism will be introduced for "sanctioning misconduct" of councilors.

The electoral overhaul reflects Beijing's increasing control over Hong Kong following months of mass pro-democracy protests in 2019. In 2021, Hong Kong amended its electoral laws for its legislature, drastically reducing the public's ability to vote and increasing the number of pro-Beijing lawmakers making decisions for the city.

Analysts said the latest amendments would marginalize public participation in the city's affairs, warning that the government could further lose popular support.

In the past, elections for city district council seats typically drew little international attention as the councilors mainly handled municipal matters, such as organizing construction projects and ensuring that public facilities are in order.