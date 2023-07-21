Hong Kong Judge to Rule on Ban of Hong Kong Protest Song

A judge in Hong Kong said Friday he will give his decision next week about a song that was popular during the \city’s 2019 anti-government protests.

The government wants the pro-democracy song banned from the internet and wants access to the song restricted.

The pro-democracy song Glory to Hong Kong has been mistakenly played at international sports events instead of China’s national anthem, March of the Volunteers.

Critics have warned that the song’s restriction would be yet another example of the withdrawal of freedoms in Hong Kong, a former British colony.

Hong Kong was returned to Chinese rule in 1997. Since then, China has slowly chiseled away at the former colony’s freedoms with a Beijing-imposed national security law and political changes.