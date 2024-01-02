Hong Kong Media Tycoon Pleads Not Guilty to Violating National Security Law

Hong Kong media tycoon and pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai pleaded not guilty Tuesday to criminal charges involving violating national security laws.

The 76-year-old Lai has been charged with two counts of conspiring to collude with foreign forces and one count of conspiracy to print seditious publications. He issued his plea of innocence each time the three charges were read.

Lai founded the now-defunct pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily and was one of the most prominent Hong Kong critics of China's Communist Party leadership, including President Xi Jinping.

Prosecutor Anthony Chau described Lai as a “radical figure” in his opening statement during Tuesday’s proceedings. He accused Lai of colluding with foreign nations such as the United States in his public statements urging sanctions be imposed on China in retaliation for the national security law.

The prosecutor also showed photos of Lai meeting with former U.S. Vice President Mike Pence and former U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Chau also cited 161 articles published in Apple Daily as “examples of seditious publications.”

Lai was first arrested under the new law on suspicion of foreign collusion in 2020, shortly after Beijing imposed the draconian national security law in response to massive pro-democracy demonstrations the year before.

He has already been convicted and jailed for taking part in unauthorized pro-democracy assemblies in 2019 and 2020.

The landmark case is seen by many as a trial of press freedom and a test for judicial independence in the former British colony, which was promised to have its Western-style civil liberties remain intact for 50 years after returning to Chinese rule in 1997.

