Hong Kong Protest Song Unavailable on Streaming Sites

Various versions of a popular protest song in Hong Kong were unavailable Wednesday on major music streaming platforms.

The song, Glory to Hong Kong, was an unofficial anthem of pro-democracy protests in 2019.

Hong Kong’s government sought an injunction to ban the song, which was mistakenly played at several international sporting events in place of China’s national anthem.

Hong Kong’s leader John Lee said during a news conference Tuesday that the song was “not compatible with the national interest” and that the government “has a duty and obligation to safeguard national security.”

DGX Music, the song’s creator, said in a statement on Facebook that it was dealing with technical issues related to streaming platforms.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.