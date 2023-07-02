Hope for Refugees in Africa, Syria Tops Week's Immigration News

Editor's note: Here is a look at immigration-related news around the U.S. this week. Questions? Tips? Comments? Email the VOA immigration team: ImmigrationUnit@voanews.com.

Detained Migrant Minors in US Get More Phone Time With Family

Unaccompanied migrant children in U.S. shelters will now be allowed longer phone calls with loved ones. That's because of a recent change in guidance announced by the U.S. agency that oversees the care and release of minors. VOA's immigration reporter Aline Barros has the story.

Minnesota Lawmaker Sends Message of Hope to Refugees

A Somali American who came to the U.S. as a refugee is now helping to chart the future of her state as an elected representative. Mohamud Mascadde sat down with Hodan Hassan for a one-on-one interview in Minneapolis, Minnesota, in this story narrated by Salem Solomon.

Immigration around the world

EU Leaders Resume Migration Talks

European Union leaders opened a second day of migration talks Friday as Poland and Hungary continued to block progress after they were outvoted earlier this month on a plan to share refugees arriving in Europe among the 27 member countries. The Associated Press reports.

Somali Refugees Rush to Kenyan Camps for IDs, US Relocation Opportunity

Somali refugees are heading to the Dadaab refugee camps in Kenya to register for identification, in hopes of securing relocation to the U.S. and other Western countries. The rush follows the creation of a program that allows Americans to sponsor refugees arriving through the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program. Juma Majanga reports from the Dadaab camps.

Zimbabweans in South Africa Get Relief from Court Ruling

About 180,000 Zimbabweans working in South Africa who faced the threat of being kicked out of the country, even if their children are citizens, have welcomed a court ruling to stop the action. Pretoria's High Court ruled the government's plan to terminate their special residency permits was unconstitutional. Kate Bartlett reports.

UN to Establish Independent Body to Clarify Fate of Missing Syrians

The U.N. General Assembly approved a resolution Thursday that will establish an independent body to determine what happened to more than 130,000 people missing because of the conflict in Syria. The Associated Press reports.

Despite Uncertainty, Syrian Refugees in Turkey Remain Hopeful

More than 3 million Syrians have made Turkey home since the start of their country's conflict in 2011. Despite the challenges of life in Turkey, many have remained active, trying to help other Syrian refugees. VOA's Eyyup Demir has the story from Ankara, narrated by Sirwan Kajjo.

News brief

—The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has a full webpage dedicated to migration and the border. There, readers will find the U.S. immigration system explained, the difference between Title 8 and Title 42, information on enforcement, and more.