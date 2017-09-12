Hope Hicks Appointed White House Communications Director

U.S. President Donald Trump has appointed Hope Hicks as the permanent White House communications director, according to a White House official.

Hicks had been in the post on an interim basis after replacing Anthony Scaramucci, who was fired in July after less than two weeks on the job.

Hicks served as press secretary for Trump's campaign and had since worked as a presidential aide.

Hicks previously worked for the Trump Organization, the Trump family's privately owned global conglomerate, including Ivanka Trump's fashion company.

The 28-year-old Hicks has retained former Justice Department lawyer Robert Trout to represent her in special counsel Robert Mueller's probe into possible collusion between Trump associates and Russia during last year's presidential election.

As part of his investigation, Mueller would like to interview Hicks and five others.