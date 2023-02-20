Hostages Being Held in Papua New Guinea

Papua New Guinea has confirmed reports of a hostage situation.

The Royal New Guinea Constabulary said in a statement Monday that “armed criminals” have taken hostages at the border of Highlands and Hela provinces near Western province.

Foreign nationals, academics and local guides are among those being held hostage, Deputy Police commissioner Dr. Philip Mitna said.

The statement said a ransom has been demanded and RPNGC is “negotiating with the criminals,” and is “treating the matter as a serious incident.”

The statement did not reveal how many hostages are being held.