House Fire in Southern Beijing Suburb Kills 19, Injures 8

A fire at a building advertising low-cost rental apartments in a southern Beijing suburb killed 19 people and injured eight others Saturday, the official Chinese news agency said.

Xinhua News Agency said firefighters put out the fire at Xinjian Village in the district of Daxing by 9 p.m. local time, three hours after it was reported.

Xinhua said the injured had been taken to a hospital for treatment.

Photos released by Xinhua showed firefighters outside a two-story concrete building with a red signboard advertising units with attached bathrooms, hot water, kitchens, heating and other basic amenities.

Such units are commonly rented out at low cost to migrant workers seeking labor-intensive jobs in the city.

Reached by phone, the local fire department and district government refused to comment.