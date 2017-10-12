House Ready to Pass $36.5 Billion in Hurricane, Fire Aid

The House is on track to back President Donald Trump’s request for billions more in disaster aid, $16 billion to pay flood insurance claims and emergency funding to help the cash-strapped government of Puerto Rico stay afloat.



Thursday’s hurricane aid package totals $36.5 billion and sticks close to a White House request, ignoring for now huge demands from the powerful Florida and Texas delegations, who together pressed for some $40 billion more.



A steady series of disasters — massive flooding in Texas, hurricane damage in Florida, and a humanitarian crisis in hurricane-devastated Puerto Rico — could be putting 2017 on track to rival Hurricane Katrina and other 2005 storms as the most costly set of disasters ever. Katrina required about $110 billion in emergency appropriations.

Money for hurricanes, wildfires



The bill combines $18.7 billion for the Federal Emergency Management Agency with $16 billion to permit the financially troubled federal flood insurance program pay an influx of Harvey-related claims. Another $577 million would pay for western firefighting efforts.

Up to $5 billion of the FEMA money could be used to help local governments, especially Puerto Rico’s central government and the island’s local governments, remain functional as they endure unsustainable cash shortfalls in the aftermath of Maria, which has choked off revenues and strained resources.



House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., is traveling to Puerto Rico on Friday. He has promised that the U.S. territory will get what it needs, but most of the island remains without power and many of its more isolated residents still lack drinking water.

Third request likely



Several lawmakers from hurricane-hit states said a third interim aid request is anticipated shortly, with a final, huge hurricane recovery and rebuilding package likely to be acted upon by the end of the year.



“Another tranche is coming in maybe two, three weeks,” said Rep. Pete Olsen, R-Texas. Olsen said several members of the Texas delegation won assurances from Ryan that more money is on its way.



“I’m counting on the next supplemental adding the funds for Texas,” said Rep. John Carter, R-Texas.



Democrats embraced the package before lawmakers Thursday. It includes an estimated $1 billion added by the House Appropriations Committee to address California’s ongoing wildfire disasters, a priority for Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.