US House Tables Motion Calling for Trump's Impeachment

The U.S. House of Representatives has voted to table, or suspend, a motion by a Democratic member to impeach President Donald Trump.

Representative Al Green of Texas has forced a vote on the motion twice in the past two months, with no success.

The House voted 355-66 to table the motion. Democrats who oppose the impeachment move say it is premature to begin proceedings before special counsel Robert Mueller and his team finish investigating allegations of ties between Russia and the Trump presidential campaign.

Green said Wednesday on the House floor, "I refuse to accept what the president is doing and I refuse to accept it because if you will tolerate something, you will not change it. You will do little to change it."

Green said Trump's reported utterance of the phrase "s---hole countries" last week in an immigration policy meeting has caused an international uproar. He said the level of discourse in the United States has been "brought to an all-time low." He said lawmakers must not allow "injustice" in the White House to continue.

The president reportedly used the phrase in reference to African countries and Haiti.

As for raising the notion of impeachment, Green said, "I have done it before and I will do it again and again and again."

"We must take a stand against this president and his bigoted comments," Green said.