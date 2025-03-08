Houthi rebels give Israel 4 days to lift blockade on Gaza aid

The leader of Yemen's Houthi rebels said on Friday the group would resume its naval operations against Israel if Israel did not lift a blockage of aid into Gaza within four days, signaling a possible escalation from the Houthis after their assaults tailed off in January following a ceasefire in the enclave.

The Iran-aligned movement launched more than 100 attacks targeting shipping beginning in November 2023, saying they were in solidarity with Palestinians over Israel's war with Hamas, a U.S-designated terrorist group, in Gaza.

During that period, it sank two vessels, seized another and killed at least four seafarers in an offensive that disrupted global shipping, forcing firms to reroute to longer and more-expensive journeys around southern Africa.

"We will give a deadline for four days. This deadline is for the [Gaza ceasefire] mediators for their efforts," the rebel group said.

"If the Israeli enemy after four days continues to prevent the humanitarian aid into Gaza and continues to completely close the crossings, we will resume our naval operations against the Israeli enemy," it said.

On March 2, Israel blocked the entry of aid trucks into Gaza, accusing Hamas of stealing the aid and preventing Palestinians from accessing it.

Hamas welcomed the Houthis' announcement on Friday. "The brave decision ... is an extension of the positions of support and assistance that they [the Houthis] provided over the course of 15 months of war ... in Gaza," Hamas said.

The Houthis, who control most of Yemen, also said in February that they will take armed action if the United States and Israel try to displace Palestinians from Gaza forcibly.