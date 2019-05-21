Houthis Target Saudi Arms Depot

Yemen's Houthi rebels said Tuesday they attacked an arms depot in the southern Saudi city of Najran.

A spokesman for the Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said the attack involved a drone carrying explosives, and that it targeted a facility used by civilians.

The Saudi report did not mention any casualties.

On Monday, Saudi Arabia said it intercepted two Houthi missiles fired from Yemen, stopping one over the city of Taif and the other over Jiddah.

The Houthis denied firing such missiles.

Houthi rebels took control of Yemen's capital in late 2014 in a campaign that drove Yemen's president to Saudi Arabia. The Saudis responded by launching the coalition in support of the government and have been carrying out airstrikes and other military actions against the Houthis since 2015.

The conflict has left tens of thousands of people dead and worsened a humanitarian crisis with many people in need of food aid.