Houthis in Yemen Say They Will Redeploy Starting Saturday

The United Nations said Friday that the Ansar Allah, or Houthis, in Yemen had offered to redeploy away from the ports of Al-Hudaydah, Salif and Ras-Issa.

Michael Lollesgaard, chair of the Redeployment Coordination Committee, announced that the redeployment would start Saturday and conclude by May 14. He said the RCC welcomed the offer by the Houthis to begin redeployment.

Lollesgaard said this move amounted to a "first practical step" since the conclusion of the Hodeida Agreement, which provides for a cease-fire between the warring parties in Yemen and withdrawal of fighters from the three ports. He said the redeployment must be followed by committed, transparent and sustained actions of the parties involved to fully deliver on their obligations.

Lollesgaard added that the full implementation of the Hodeida Agreement would help ensure the delivery of humanitarian aid to millions of people in Yemen who need lifesaving assistance.

The United Nations said it would continue to support that goal and work to return peace and stability to Yemen.