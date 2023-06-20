Student Union
How Did COVID-19 Affect Plans of American High-Schoolers?
In a recent survey of 12th-graders, about 40% said the COVID-19 pandemic made them rethink their choice of career or undergraduate degree, and about 10% said it made them doubt the value of college at all. Nirvi Shah of USA Today unpacks the findings. (June 2023)
See all News Updates of the Day
3 Kenyan Students at Alabama State University Attend French Horn Conference
Three international music students from Alabama State University traveled to Florida to attend the Southeast Horn Workshop (SEHW) at the University of Central Florida, according to the Alabama State University website. The three students -- seniors Vitalis Wagome and Wanja Nganga and freshman Shaka Marko Lwaki, all from Nairobi, Kenya – attended the conference, billed as one of the largest regional conferences in the country for French horn players, the website said. (June 2023)
Survey Looks at How Students Approach Studying Abroad
The Keystone Education Group, based in Oslo, Norway, surveyed 23,800 prospective international students representing more than 195 countries and found that students are evolving in the way they approach decisions about study abroad. (June 2023)
Several highlights from the group’s 2023 State of Student Recruitment Report conducted from January-April 2023 include:
- A growing number of students are researching study abroad options less than six months before applying.
- Three-quarters of students are worried about the safety of studying abroad, particularly when it comes to racial discrimination.
- Among respondents, 52% were African students and 18% were Asian students.
How to Succeed in Your US Student Visa Interview
Indian Eagle magazine takes a look at the U.S. student visa interview process, offering tips and success strategies.
Among them: organize your documents, be honest and concise, and demonstrate strong ties to your home country. Also: don't be nervous or defensive, and don't memorize responses.
Read the full story here. (June 2023)
International Students Face Post-COVID Challenges at Seattle Colleges
The expiration of COVID-19 restrictions means that Seattle Colleges’ international students, who'd been permitted to take fully online classes from either their home countries or their U.S. residences, have to go back to the classroom.
And that, the student newspaper notes, is a problem. "This might leave international students in hot water because some classes are still only offered online, so they cannot enroll in classes they are required to take for their programs of study," The Seattle Collegian reports.
Seattle Colleges is a multicollege district serving the city of Seattle and surrounding communities in the U.S. state of Washington. It has three college campuses and five specialty training centers. (June 2023)