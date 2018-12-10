Huawei Executive Returns to Canadian Court for Bail Hearing

The chief financial officer for Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies has returned to a Canadian court for a second day of bail hearings about her possible extradition to the United States to face fraud charges.

Canadian prosecutors have argued Meng Wanzhou should remain in custody until her extradition hearing. Her lawyers say she should be freed on bail due to health issues.

A lawyer for Meng told a Vancouver court Monday that Meng would be willing to hire a surveillance company that would arrest her if she breaches her bail conditions.



An editorial Monday in the Communist Party newspaper Global Times called Canada's treatment of Meng "inhumane."

China summoned the U.S. ambassador in Beijing on Sunday to lodge a "strong protest" over Meng's arrest, calling it "extremely bad" and demanding the U.S. cancel its extradition request linked to allegations that she broke U.S. laws prohibiting trade with Iran.

Vice Foreign Minister Le Yucheng summoned U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad a day after calling in Canadian envoy John McCallum to protest Meng's arrest, at the U.S.'s behest, at the Vancouver airport on Dec. 1.

Meng, if convicted in the United States, faces up to 30 years' imprisonment, with a Canadian prosecutor alleging at a court hearing Friday in Vancouver that she committed fraud in 2013 by telling financial institutions that China's Huawei was not tied to a Hong Kong-based company, Skycom, which was allegedly selling U.S. goods to Iran in violation of U.S. sanctions against Tehran.

U.S. officials say Meng misled multinational banks about Huawei’s control of Skycom in order to move money out of Iran.

"Skycom was Huawei," the prosecutor alleged. Meng's lawyers denied the fraud allegation, saying Huawei had divested its interests in Skycom.

News of the arrest of the 46-year-old Meng, along with the uncertain state of trade negotiations between China and the United States, the world's two biggest economies, roiled international stock markets last week, with investors facing substantial losses across the globe.

Meng's arrest occurred on the same day U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were meeting in Buenos Aires over dinner to reach a 90-day truce on tit-for-tat tariffs the two countries have been imposing on exports of $300 billion of goods to each other.

But White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow told Fox News on Sunday that Trump did not know about the arrest as he met with Xi.

"He didn't know," Kudlow said. "I'll just state that unequivocally. He learned way later."

The economic adviser said he could not guarantee that Meng won't be released as part of ongoing U.S. trade talks with Beijing. He described the case against Meng as a "law enforcement issue."

"I don't know how it's going to turn out ... It seems to me there's a trade lane ... and there's a law enforcement lane," Kudlow said. "They're different channels, and I think they will be viewed that way for quite some time."

While Meng was arrested the same day at the Trump-Xi meeting, the warrant for her arrest was issued in the United States on Aug. 22, with the Canadian prosecutor saying a Canadian judge issued a warrant when Meng's travel plans became known.