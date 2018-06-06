Accessibility links

Huge Fire at Luxury Hotel in Upscale Area of London

  • VOA News
A blaze is seen at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Knightsbridge, London, Britain, June 6, 2018, in this still image obtained from a video by social media.

​Officials in London say more than 20 fire engines and 120 firefighters have responded to a fire at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London's upscale Knightsbridge area.

Firefighters tackle a blaze at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Knightsbridge, central London, Britain, june 6, 2018.
Video footage shows smoke billowing from the roof of the luxury hotel, and could be seen from across London.

The major road in front of the hotel has been closed, causing rush-hour traffic chaos in that part of London.

Police say the building was evacuated and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries have been initially reported.

