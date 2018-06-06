Huge Fire at Luxury Hotel in Upscale Area of London

​Officials in London say more than 20 fire engines and 120 firefighters have responded to a fire at the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in London's upscale Knightsbridge area.

Video footage shows smoke billowing from the roof of the luxury hotel, and could be seen from across London.



The major road in front of the hotel has been closed, causing rush-hour traffic chaos in that part of London.



Police say the building was evacuated and the cause of the fire is still under investigation. No injuries have been initially reported.