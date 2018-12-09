Huge Winter Storm Clobbers Southern US States

An enormous early winter storm is clobbering the southern U.S. with snow, ice, and strong winds.

More than 20 million people from Virginia to Georgia and west to parts of Mississippi are under storm warnings and watches. Virginia and North Carolina are under states of emergency.

More than half-a-million people are without power and 1,100 flights in and out of the busy Charlotte Douglas airport in North Carolina were cancelled.

Police are strongly urging people to stay off the roads, saying ice is making driving extremely dangerous.

Some parts of Virginia and North Carolina, which usually do not see more than 15 centimeters of snow all winter, could find up to 45 centimeters of the white stuff piled up before the storm moves out to sea.

No storm-related deaths or serious casualties have been reported so far.