Accessibility links

Languages
Previous Next
Breaking News
Americas

Hundreds of Brazilians Protest Murder of Councilwoman

  • Associated Press
Thousands gather in front the Municipal Theater in downtown Rio de Janeiro, during a protest against the death of councilwoman Marielle Franco, who was gunned down the night before by two unidentified attackers in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, March 15, 2018.
RIO DE JANEIRO — 

Hundreds of people are marching in Brazil's second largest city to protest the murder of councilwoman and human rights activist Marielle Franco.

Franco and her driver Anderson Pedro Gomes were shot dead by assailants Wednesday night while returning from an event focused on empowering young black women.

Protesters on Sunday gathered in Rio's Mare slum, where Franco grew up, before marching along Avenida Brasil, the main north-south artery through the city. Several carried banners reading "Marielle and Anderson Present Today and Always."

A similar demonstration was also planned in Sao Paulo.

Franco's murder came just a month after the government put the military in charge of security in Rio, which is experiencing a sharp spike in violence.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG