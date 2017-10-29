Accessibility links

Languages
Americas

Hundreds of Volunteers Help Control Wildfire in Brazil

  • Associated Press
Locals work to contain a wild fire in the Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park in Goias state, Brazil, Oct. 28, 2017. Hundreds of men and women have joined forces with firefighters to help control the wildfire that has ravaged more than a quarter of the national park.
SAO PAULO — 

Hundreds of men and women have joined forces with firefighters to help control a wildfire that has ravaged more than a quarter of a national park in Brazil's central state of Goias.

Brazil's Environment Ministry says nearly 160,000 acres of the 595,000-acre Chapada dos Veadeiros National Park has burned since it began Oct. 10.

The recently formed Network Against Fire is a group composed of people residing in areas near the park that provide transportation, meals, and manpower to help the firefighters.

On its Facebook page is says some 200 volunteers are helping the close to 180 firefighters battling the blaze.

The ministry's Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation manages the parks.

It has said the fire is expected to be extinguished within the next two days.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG