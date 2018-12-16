Accessibility links

Hungary Sees Another Day of Anti-Government Protests

  • Associated Press
Anti-government demonstrators march across Margaret Bridge over the River Danube with the Parliament building in the background, in Budapest, Hungary, Dec. 16, 2018.

BUDAPEST, HUNGARY — 

Several thousand protesters have marched peacefully through Budapest for a fourth day to oppose laws introduced by the Hungarian government that critics say will restrict workers' rights.

The protesters chanted anti-government slogans and braved sub-zero temperatures while gathered Sunday in front of parliament, where speakers denounced changes to the labor code that lawmakers approved Wednesday.

The demonstrations have attracted participants from across Hungary's spectrum. They include members of Jobbik, which started out as a radical right movement and has worked to reframe itself as a "peoples"' party.

