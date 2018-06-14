Accessibility links

Hungary Sentences 4 Men to 25 Years Over Migrants Deaths

  • VOA News
Four men, charged with the killing of 71 migrants at the height of Europe's migrant crisis in 2015, are escorted by police into a court in Kecskemet, Hungary, June 14, 2018.

A Hungarian court sentenced four members of a people-smuggling operation to 25 years in prison Thursday for the deaths of 71 migrants who suffocated inside a truck in 2015.

The four were convicted of murder in a court ruling in the town of Kecskemet.

In August 2015, authorities found the bodies of 59 men, eight women and four children in the truck abandoned alongside an Austrian motorway.

The victims came from Afghanistan, Iraq and Syria.

They were among the hundreds of thousands of other migrants who were trying to reach Germany during the height of Europe's worst migrant crisis since World War II.

