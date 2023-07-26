Hunter Biden Set to Plead Guilty on Tax Charges

Hunter Biden, son of U.S. President Joe Biden, is due to appear before a federal judge Wednesday to plead guilty to two charges of failing to pay income taxes and to admit illegally possessing a gun as part of a deal that will likely spare him prison time.

Terms of the plea deal were announced last month in connection with the charges that Hunter Biden failed to pay more than $100,000 in taxes in 2017 and 2018.

A judge must approve the plea agreement.

Biden, who has publicly discussed his struggles with alcoholism and crack cocaine use, was also charged in a separate case with possession of a firearm by a known drug user. He agreed to a pretrial diversion program that will allow the charge to be cleared from his record if he complies with the terms of the deal.

Biden has been the subject of years of investigations and Republicans said the plea agreement amounted to special treatment for the president’s son.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.