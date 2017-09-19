Huntsman Says Moscow's Meddling Led to Low Level of Trust

Former Utah Gov. Jon Huntsman, President Donald Trump's nominee to be U.S. ambassador to Russia, says Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election led directly to the low level of trust between the two former Cold War foes.

Appearing before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Tuesday, Huntsman says there's no question that Russia interfered and continues to intrude ``in the democratic processes of our friends and allies.''



If he's confirmed, Huntsman would take over a high-profile post amid ongoing investigations by special counsel Robert Mueller into Russia's election intrusions and potential contacts between Russian officials and the Trump campaign.



The relationship between the United States and Russia is badly strained and has been marred in recent months by a series of expulsions of diplomats and closures of diplomatic missions.