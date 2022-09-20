Hurricane Fiona Heads to Turks and Caicos After 'Catastrophic’ Damage in Puerto Rico 

The center of Hurricane Fiona closed in on the Turks and Caicos Islands early Tuesday, as the storm dropped more heavy rains on Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Fiona had become a major hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 185 kilometers per hour and was expected to strengthen in the coming days.

Forecasters said the storm’s rains would continue to produce life-threatening flooding across Puerto Rico and the eastern Dominican Republic with 8-20 centimeters of additional rainfall expected.

“The damage to infrastructure, urban areas, and residences has been catastrophic,” Puerto Rico Governor Pedro Pierluisi said Monday.

He said many areas were dealing with worse flooding than in 2017 when Hurricane Maria devastated the U.S. island territory.

The National Guard rescued more than 900 people from floodwaters and there were reports of multiple mudslides.

At least two deaths have been reported, and many people were left without water service in Puerto Rico. Authorities said electricity had been restored to more than 114,000 people by Monday night after the storm knocked out power across the island.

In the Dominican Republic, the storm prompted closures at ports and beaches and authorities told most people to stay home from work.

Forecasters said they expect the storm to near Bermuda as a major hurricane by late Thursday.

