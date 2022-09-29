Hurricane Ian Swamps Southwest Florida

Accessibility links

Hurricane Ian, one of the most powerful storms ever recorded in the U.S., swamped southwest Florida, flooding streets and buildings, knocking out power to 2 million people and threatening catastrophic damage further inland. A coastal sheriff’s office reported that it was already getting a significant number of calls from people trapped in flooded homes. Some video showed debris-covered water sloshing toward the eaves of homes. The hurricane made landfall Wednesday afternoon near Cayo Costa, a protected barrier island just west of heavily populated Fort Myers. Though expected to weaken to a tropical storm as it marches inland, Ian’s hurricane force winds are likely to be felt well into central Florida.

A truck pulls a man on a kayak on a low-lying road after flooding in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian, in Key West, Florida, Sept. 28, 2022.
This satellite image taken at 3:06 p.m. EDT and provided by NOAA shows Hurricane Ian making landfall in southwest Florida near Cayo Costa, Florida, on Sept. 28, 2022, as a catastrophic Category 4 storm.
Waves crash along the Ballast Point Pier ahead of Hurricane Ian, Sept. 28, 2022, in Tampa, Florida.
A man walks a dog ahead of Hurricane Ian in Punta Gorda, Florida, Sept. 28, 2022.
