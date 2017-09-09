In Photos: Hurricane Irma's Aftermath in Haiti

The Romeo Baptist church, in Malfety district, is seen flooded after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Fort-Liberté, northeast Haiti, Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo - Jaudelet Junior Saint Vil, courtesy VOA Creole Service)
Floodwaters are seen at a wall bordering the Catholic Diocesan Assembly in Fort-Liberté, northeast Haiti, Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo - Jaudelet Junior Saint Vil, courtesy VOA Creole Service)
People are seen in a partially flooded street in the Malfety district in Fort-Liberté, northeast Haiti, Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo - Jaudelet Junior Saint Vil, courtesy VOA Creole Service)
Members of a disaster services team are seen meeting in the local Civil Protection Office in Fort-Liberté, northeast Haiti, Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo - Jaudelet Junior Saint Vil, courtesy VOA Creole Service)