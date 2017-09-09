Accessibility links

Languages
Americas

In Photos: Hurricane Irma's Aftermath in Haiti

In Photos: Hurricane Irma's Aftermath in Haiti
Show more
The Romeo Baptist church, in Malfety district, is seen flooded after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Fort-Liberté, northeast Haiti, Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo - Jaudelet Junior Saint Vil, courtesy VOA Creole Service)
1

The Romeo Baptist church, in Malfety district, is seen flooded after Hurricane Irma made landfall in Fort-Liberté, northeast Haiti, Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo - Jaudelet Junior Saint Vil, courtesy VOA Creole Service)

Floodwaters are seen at a wall bordering the Catholic Diocesan Assembly in Fort-Liberté, northeast Haiti, Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo - Jaudelet Junior Saint Vil, courtesy VOA Creole Service)
2

Floodwaters are seen at a wall bordering the Catholic Diocesan Assembly in Fort-Liberté, northeast Haiti, Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo - Jaudelet Junior Saint Vil, courtesy VOA Creole Service)

People are seen in a partially flooded street in the Malfety district in Fort-Liberté, northeast Haiti, Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo - Jaudelet Junior Saint Vil, courtesy VOA Creole Service)
3

People are seen in a partially flooded street in the Malfety district in Fort-Liberté, northeast Haiti, Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo - Jaudelet Junior Saint Vil, courtesy VOA Creole Service)

Members of a disaster services team are seen meeting in the local Civil Protection Office in Fort-Liberté, northeast Haiti, Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo - Jaudelet Junior Saint Vil, courtesy VOA Creole Service)
4

Members of a disaster services team are seen meeting in the local Civil Protection Office in Fort-Liberté, northeast Haiti, Sept. 8, 2017. (Photo - Jaudelet Junior Saint Vil, courtesy VOA Creole Service)

Load more

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG