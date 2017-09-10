Hurricane Irma Slams into Florida

Recently planted palm trees lie strewn across the road as Hurricane Irma passes by in Miami Beach, Floria, Spet. 10, 2017.
Stranded motorists try to get back in their car after a breakdown as Hurricane Irma bears down on the Florida Keys, in Hialeah, Sept. 10, 2017.
Sailboats moored near Watson Island ride out the winds and waves as Hurricane Irma passes by in Miami Beach, Florida, Sept. 10, 2017.
A fallen tree blocks Biscayne Blvd. as Hurricane Irma arrives in Hollywood, Florida, Sept. 10, 2017.
